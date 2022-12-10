Listen to this article

At this point, there are several high-performing sports cars in the market. And while most of them are fully caged hunks of metal, there are quite a few that offer wind-through-your-hair fun that adds thrill to the equation. One of them is the BAC Mono.

The BAC Mono has gotten an updated version in 2020 (see gallery below) that's quicker, faster, and more powerful than ever. However, the model it replaced isn't too shabby when it comes to performance. In fact, one sample returns to the Autobahn for another session of roofless top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL.

Of note, the 2018 BAC Mono is propelled by a 2.5-liter Mountune engine that makes up to 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 227 pound-feet (308 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with the featured model here set up for Silverstone.

Despite the age, you should remember that the 2018 BAC Mono set a Goodwood Hill Climb record of 49.13 seconds in 2018, so it's nothing to scoff at. That record was clocked in with Anthony Reid at its helm.

The particular 2018 BAC Mono in AutoTopNL's latest video is the same exact car that did a similar top-speed attempt last year.

Back then, the single-seater reached 145 miles per hour (233 kilometers per hour), which was just a hair short of the car's declared speed ceiling. Will it be able to finally reach the manufacturer's claimed top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h) this time around?

Unfortunately, it didn't. The latest attempt, however, was a bit faster than before, with the sports car reaching 234 km/h, which was still a notch short of the official ratings. While unsuccessful, we couldn't help but admire the driver's guts on this attempt, considering the violent air smashing on his face as he reached the said speed.