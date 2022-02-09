Ford beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966 is among the greatest automotive stories of all time. However, claiming that 1-2-3 victory didn't happen overnight for Ford. The GT40 program went through several revisions before the winning Mk II combination was unlocked. Among them was a distinctive red/gold GT40 Mk I from Alan Mann Racing, called the AM GT-1. It's the basis for the latest Ford GT special edition trim.

Officially, this is the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and when the doors open at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, it will be on display for all to see. It wears a striking red exterior finish with gold and white graphics, including gold over-the-top stripe and roundels bearing the number 16 – the same number used when the original car raced back in 1966. One thing not on the old GT40 was carbon fiber, but you'll find it exposed on the Alan Mann Heritage Edition with the wheels, side sills, rear diffuser, mirror, the front splitter, and the engine louvers.

There's more red and gold trim inside, namely with accent stitching and in various spots around the cabin. The paddle shifters are a perfect match to the red exterior. Gold inlays on the dash bring extra life to the dark mix of leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber. The number 16 is ghosted onto the door panels. And you'll find more gold on the X brace for the seats.

Gallery: 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

16 Photos

"Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins," said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. "With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story."

The AM GT-1 prototype used the smaller 289 cubic-inch V8, and it was the only GT40 to feature an aluminum body. Only two were built, but Ford will build more than two Alan Mann Heritage Edition models for the current generation GT. Exactly how many isn't mentioned, but with Ford GT production winding down in its final year, this will certainly be a very rare machine.

The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition will share space with the 1966 AM GT-1 prototype at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, starting February 12.