The Ultium platform has arrived in China for the Electra-X, a purely electric concept developed and designed locally by GM's Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC). The coupe-styled SUV revives a long-lasting name used from 1959 until 1990 for seven generations of a fullsize luxury car. The moniker was reserved for a flagship model, so this sleek EV has some big shoes to fill.

Proudly carrying the revised Buick badge unveiled this week alongside the Wildcat concept, the Electra-X has a swoopy body painted in Satin White Metallic and rides on 21-inch wheels with an intricate aerodynamic design. Keeping up with current design trends, the electric SUV gets a full-width light bar at the back, slim lights up front, side cameras, and pop-out door handles. Its short overhangs denote it rides on a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

Hopping inside the cabin with its two individual rear seats should be a breeze thanks to the suicide doors and the absence of B-pillars. The focal point of the interior is the massive 30-inch display dominating the dashboard. It has a crisp 6K resolution and truly merges the driver's display with the infotainment system. A much smaller screen has been mounted on the floating center console to provide quick access to the HVAC controls and audio settings.

Buick has done a great job at hiding the slim air vents as they're tucked away within the dashboard, while those slim seats are wrapped in a fabric obtained from recycled PET plastic bottles. We're particularly fond of the retro-futuristic steering wheel and it appears there are haptic controls on the door cards to replace traditional physical window switches.

Technical specifications are shrouded in mystery as Buick only talks about the onboard gadgets. From 5G connectivity and Super Cruise to a customizable voice control system and support for OTA updates, the concept is a tech-laden SUV. It can be remotely parked using a smartphone app even after getting out of the vehicle.

There are no details about the possibility of a production version, but chances are the Electra-X previews Buick’s EV intentions for the Chinese market.

