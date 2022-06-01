Listen to this article

This new gallery of spy photos gives us our best look yet at the upcoming Porsche Macan EV's interior. Multiple development vehicles show off different front bumper designs for the electric crossover.

This Macan EV's cabin is still under some camouflage, but the instrument panel and part of the center console are visible in these photos. The cluster has three circular gauges with the speedometer in the middle. The display on the left is currently for the tire pressures, but the details aren't showing up. The one on the right has an error message, which is common to see on an unfinished development vehicle like this one.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Inside And Out

43 Photos

The driver grips a three-spoke steering wheel. There are multifunction controls are each horizontal section. A circular drive mode selector is on the lower right.

Two of the photos offer a glimpse of the infotainment screen. Only a portion of the "H" and the "E" from the Porsche emblem are visible.

The upper part of the center console has a digital display for the HVAC settings and heated/ventilated seat settings. A row of physical toggle switches are below this info. Capacitive buttons for things like the defroster and air recirculation are on the bottom row.

This development vehicle has an array of emergency stop buttons on the center console. Obviously, these would be absent in the production version.

The vehicles in this fleet of Macans wear two different front fascia designs (see comparison above). The model on the left has trapezoidal sections on each side that don't reach the bottom of the splitter. This section is wider and longer on the design on the right. We suspect one of these is the base trim, and the other is the Turbo grade.

The horizontal slats in the lower fascia can open. In several photos, we see them in a position that would let air past. One picture even shows a situation where one side is open and the other is closed.

At the back, the Macan EV has an active spoiler on the hatchback below the window. Porsche continues to fit fake exhaust pipes to the bumper, but they aren't fooling anyone.

The Macan EV will ride on the Premium Platform Electric that Volkswagen Group's high-end brands will share. The model will debut in late 2022 and will go on sale during the 2023 calendar year.