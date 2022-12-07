Listen to this article

It's hard to believe the Lincoln Aviator is already a few years old. Alas, the luxury SUV is due for a mid-cycle refresh and we're treated to an early look in this batch of spy photos.

Of course, camouflage covers the areas where changes are taking place but some details still come through. As per usual, our attention centers on the front where the outline of a larger grille is visible through the covers. It's hard to tell if the grille on this test vehicle is wider, but it's certainly deeper. It dips lower, approaching the lower fascia in a style similar to its smaller Lincoln sibling, the Corsair.

Gallery: 2024 Lincoln Aviator Spy Photos

9 Photos

On either side are a set of redesigned headlights that could be a tad smaller compared to the eyes on the current Aviator. The heavier camo covers do a great job obscuring the outline of the headlights, and that holds true for design changes on the lower fascia. There aren't heavy covers at the back, and while camo wrap covers the entire backside, we believe just minor changes are coming around the taillights. We can see bits of the lenses and reflectors in the same locations as the current model. The exhaust outlets in the bumper are also the same.

This photo set doesn't offer a clear look inside, but our sources say a revised center stack is part of the mid-cycle refresh. We can barely see dash coverings through the side glass on this test vehicle, indicating that some interior changes are indeed coming. That likely means tech updates are planned as well.

As for potential powertrain changes, that's a complete unknown at this time. When the Aviator debuted in 2020, it launched with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine churning out 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) to all four wheels. In Aviator Grand Touring trim, the engine is connected to a plug-in hybrid system that currently generates a combined 494 hp (368 kW). There's no reason to expect any significant changes to this arrangement, though small power upgrades are always a possibility.

The 2023 Lincoln Aviator is already available for order, so we're expecting the refreshed version to debut next year as a 2024 model.