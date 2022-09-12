Listen to this article

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair gives the brand's best-selling product a fresh face and a whole lot more tech. The updated crossover goes on sale in early 2023.

The most significant upgrades to the 2023 Corsair are on the inside. Rather than the tiny 8.0-inch screen poking up from the center of the dashboard, there's now a 13.2-inch display available there. It supports the automaker's Sync 4 software. There's still a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Gallery: 2023 Lincoln Corsair

45 Photos

The lower part of the center instrument cluster has small tweaks. It receives a revised, simplified layout, and there's an available backlit applique there.

The 2023 Corsair is available with the ActiveGlide 1.2 hands-free advanced driver assistance system. It can hold a vehicle within a lane at up to 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour). By tapping the turn signal stalk, the tech can make automated lane changes. When driving near other vehicles, the system steers away slightly to create more space between them. The blind spot assist nudges the steering to prevent the driver from merging with a vehicle if the person ignores a warning from the blind spot information system.

Another new feature is the optional Auto Air Refresh system. It uses a laser sensor to mix the air from the outside and inside the vehicle.

The Corsair's cabin is available in two new colors. Smoked Truffle is a beige color. Eternal Red is a deep shade of crimson.

The updated Corsair features a larger grille. The Reserve trim gives the interior section a gloss black finish, but the Grand Touring has a machined appearance that Lincoln calls "sundown satin metallic."

There are also two new exterior colors for the updated crossover: Crystal Red and Whisper Blue.

The 2023 Corsair is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) or a 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid with a total output of 266 hp (198 kW). The turbocharged 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder is no longer available. Depending on the trim and powertrain front- or all-wheel-drive configurations are available.