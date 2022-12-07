Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz has opened its first dealership that sells only electric vehicles. Called the Mercedes EQ Yokohama, the facility is located in Yokohama, a city just south of Tokyo in the Kanagawa prefecture.

Measuring 1,221 square meters (1,460 square yards), the Mercedes EQ Yokohama showroom houses five Mercedes EQ models – representing the existing EQ models, including the flagship Mercedes EQS. However, the facility can display up to seven units. Test drives are also available, plus there's a spot for vehicle delivery and three units of CHAdeMO chargers. The dealership has a five-bay workshop for services.

Apart from the EV charging stations, the Mercedes EQ Yokohama has V2H equipment that previews what the EV lifestyle is all about. Solar panels will also be installed in the future, which should fully transition the showroom to a sustainable type, drawing power from natural and renewable sources.

The Mercedes EQ Yokohama has EQ experts waiting to assist interested customers. These people are well-versed to handle any EV-related question a customer might have.

In addition to the opening of the Mercedes EQ Yokohama, MB Rent was also introduced. The service aims to provide interested buyers the opportunity not just to test drive an EQ model but also to live with one for a determined period of time.

The Mercedes EQ Yokohama is now open to the public. An opening fair is currently happening, which will go on for five days up to Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Under the company's Ambition 2039, Mercedes-Benz previously announced that it's ready to shift to all-electric vehicles by 2030. The existing Mercedes EQ models are the EQC, EQV, EQA, EQB, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and EQE SUV. The Mercedes EQG and EQT are currently underway, bound to further fortify Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle offensive.