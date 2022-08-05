Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz currently has some of the most advanced electric vehicles on the market. The EQ family is constantly growing and currently spans from entry-level EV crossovers to luxurious sedans and SUVs. There are no signs of this expansion slowing down and it seems that the automaker is working on its first Maybach-branded electric vehicle.

Our spy photographers sent us a batch of spy photos with a large zero-emissions utility and told us this is a prototype of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. The model was previewed with a near-production concept last year during the 2021 Munich Auto Show and the Stuttgart-based automaker is now working to bring that vehicle to the market. Of course, much will change in terms of design, though we expect the final production model to have a very similar snazzy appearance.

Gallery: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV spy photos

13 Photos

Honestly, there’s not much from the Maybach styling to be seen in these photos as the prototype is still heavily camouflaged. However, we can already witness the sleek overall design language, obviously heavily influenced by the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Under a closer inspection, you can also see the rear steering system in action as the rear wheels are steering in an opposite way compared to the front ones for a smaller turning circle.

It’s too early for technical specifications to be available, though Mercedes has already promised the Maybach EQS SUV will have a projected range between two charges of about 373 miles (600 kilometers). Word on the street is the most luxurious electric vehicle in the German company’s lineup will have a dual-motor powertrain probably with the same output as the EQS SUV 580 4Matic. If this turns out to be true, the power will be around or above 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 633 pound-feet (858 Newton-meters) of torque.

One of the highlights of the Maybach EQS SUV Concept was its cabin. It had three displays under one glass cover that extends from edge to edge. This is a very similar layout to what the production Mercedes EQS SUV has and we expect the massive screen to find its way inside the cabin of the posher Maybach version, too.