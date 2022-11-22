Listen to this article

The new Ford Tourneo range of vans arrives in Europe with a lineup that includes a fully electric powertrain, in addition to PHEV and diesel options. Deliveries begin in mid-2023.

The E-Tourneo is the new, electric version of the van. Its battery has a 74-kilowatt-hour usable capacity that provides an estimated range of 230 miles (370 kilometers). The electric motor produces 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts).

The E-Tourneo charges at 11 kilowatts AC and 125 kilowatts when DC fast charging. Ford estimates a fast charger can take the van from 15 to 80 percent capacity in 41 minutes or recoup 23 miles (38 kilometers) in just 5 minutes.

The electric van can help people get work done, too. The Pro Power Onboard technology offers 2.3 kW of power. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup provides up to 9.6 kW. Plus, the E-Tourneo Custom can tow up to 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms).

The Tourneo's other electrified powertrain option is a plug-in hybrid that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle and an electric motor. The 11.8 kWh battery offers an estimated electric driving range of 31 miles (50 kilometers)

A diesel engine is available, too. Customers can select outputs of 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts), 148 hp (110 kW), and 168 hp (125 kW). An eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual are available. Buyers can also opt for an all-wheel-drive layout. Depending on the configuration, the diesel-powered van can tow up to 5,512 pounds (2,500 kilograms).

The latest Tourneo rides on a new architecture that gives the van a lower floor height. There's also now a standard independent rear suspension that provides improved ride and handling, according to Ford. Buyers can select standard and long wheelbase lengths. There are also a variety of trims like the somewhat rugged-looking Active, flashy Sport, and range-topping Titanium X.

Inside, all Tourneos have three rows of seating, regardless of wheelbase length. The electric model has room for eight people, and the van with other powertrains fits nine occupants.

The second- and third-row seats are on tracks that allow for tweaking the layout to the passengers' needs. A six-person conference layout where occupants face each other is even possible.

The new Tourneo lets occupants travel in comfort with available features like a panoramic glass roof and a 14-speaker B&O stereo. Customers can get a 13-inch infotainment screen running the Sync 4 software and a digital instrument cluster.