When it comes to tuning cars for the police, AC Schnitzer is one of the most prominent names in Germany. That's because the Aachen-based tuning company has done so eight times before, and the latest tune come in the form of a BMW i4.

Based on the G26-generation BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe, the all-electric i4 by AC Schnitzer is part of an initiative called Tune it! Safe! that promotes safe tuning. The nationwide campaign has been drawing attention for the past 17 years in Germany, to show what is possible in tuning while still complying with traffic licensing regulations.

Just like the AC Schnitzer-tuned BMW i4 presented in August, the BMW i4 police car concept comes with the company's aerodynamic package. The package includes elemts like a front spoiler, front splitter, front side wings, rear roof spoiler, carbon rear spoiler, and rear side wings. To complete the look, the EV also comes with AC Schnitzer's rear skirt protection film and design package on the sides (two elements per side).

Of course, as a police car, the BMW i4 is equipped with a police special signaling system by Hella, along with a Foilatec foil decor and the Securlux safety foil in the side windows. The interior comes with upgrades as well – all with a snazzy aluminum finish – on the pedals, footrest, "Black Line" cover for the i-Drive system controller, and keyholder.

The BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer also comes with a lowering kit, approximately 20 to 25 mm lower than the standard car. To match the sporty stance, the electric Bimmer also comes with AC Schnitzer wheels – a set of 20-inch AC4 Flow Forming rims in BiColor Silver/Black finish wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires.

Needless to say, all the components used in the Tune It! Safe! Police BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer are tested accordingly, passing all road regulations.