AC Schnitzer has decades of experience tuning BMWs, and it's showing off a full suite of parts for the i4 EV. The company can't modify the engine and exhaust like usual because the sporty coupe is electric. Instead, it focuses on tweaking the suspension and styling.

The parts include new springs that lower the vehicle's ride height. With the components in place, the front of the i4 is 0.78 inches (20 millimeters) lower, and the rear drops 0.98 inches (25 millimeters).

The company also has quite a few parts available that add a flourish to the i4's body. There's an extended front splitter and a canard that incorporates into an element in a corner of the lower fascia. AC Schnitzer offers larger versions of horizontal pieces of trim that attach to the outlet behind the front wheels. A very subtle roof spoiler attaches to the top. Buyers can also add a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and winglets that attach to the corners of the tail.

AC Schnitzer has two wheel designs available for the i4. Its AC4 design has five pairs of spokes that taper inward at the rim, and they're available in a silver-and-black finish or all black. AC1 features five, skinnier dual spokes, and there's a choice of a silver-and-anthracite color scheme or entirely in anthracite.

The company also offers a few subtle tweaks for the cabin. There are aluminum trim pieces for the pedals, footrest, cover for the iDrive system controller, and keyholder.

BMW recently expanded the i4 lineup in the US with the announcement of the entry-level eDrive35 grade. The big change is a smaller battery with a 66 kilowatt-hour usable capacity, versus 81.5-kWh being usable in the eDrive40 model. The estimated range for the eDrive35 is 260 miles (418 kilometers), rather than as much as 301 miles (484 kilometers) for the eDrive40.

The eDrive35 makes 281 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, eDrive40 has 335 hp (250 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm)

Prices for the eDrive35 start at $52,395 after the $995 destination fee. Deliveries begin in early 2023.