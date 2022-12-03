Listen to this article

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are on their "Last Call." After a barrage of special swan song models, the two Hemi-powered muscle cars near the end of the line, with production coming to a halt in December 2023. This will leave the Hornet and the Durango as the two remaining cars in the Dodge lineup beyond 2023.

But that won't always be the case, according to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. Speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, Kuniskis said that there will be more Dodge products to be introduced next year to fill the void that the muscle cars will leave.

"I will tell you that it’s more than today. And not even a little bit more than today," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told the publication.

Kuniskis added that Dodge's long-term future plans are to be revealed to the dealers next year. He also expects that these plans will be leaked though he sounded like he's okay with that happening.

"By the way, we’re going to share our future long-term plans with our dealers early next year. And we would love to believe that all this stuff is top secret when we do it, but it’s not," Kuniskis said during a Q&A session.

As for what will be revealed in 2023 to join Dodge's model lineup, that's still a mystery at this point. A full-size version of the Durango is hypothesized to be introduced, as well as next-generation, Hurricane I6 engine-powered muscle cars based on the new STLA Large architecture.

The production version of the newly introduced electric muscle car, previewed in the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, could also arrive in showrooms in 2024. Of note, there will be several versions of this "eMuscle" car, which have varying power outputs depending on the model.