This 2010 Bluebird school bus has undergone a radical makeover, turning the former kid hauler into a spacious mobile home. Epic Skoolies completed the build for a client, raising the roof for increased headroom and completely redesigning the interior for maximum living comfort.

A privacy wall and door separate the living space from the small cab, with each window installed with black-out curtains. The door opens into the living room, which has two couches on either side of the bus and a 55-inch TV above one of them. A small swivel table turns the other couch into the dinette area, although there is more table space in the kitchen, which is further back in the bus.

The kitchen features a three-burner stove, an oven, and a 700-watt microwave. There’s a 20-inch commercial-grade sink and faucet, ample storage above and below, and a large fridge with a freezer. The opposite side of the main kitchen area features a foldable table that can serve as a desk or extra counter space during cooking. The bathroom is small but packed with everything the client wanted.

At the back of the bus are the two bedrooms. Both feature a twin bed with nightstands, although the nightstand in the rear bedroom also houses the washer-dryer combo. Each room has a fan and wall light, while the rear bedroom also has a lot of closet space. However, there isn’t storage underneath the bed where the bus houses its electrical equipment.

The raised roof features a full-length deck accessible via an exterior ladder. The storage box on top is designed to house the deck table, chairs, fire pit equipment, and Tesla Starlink, the automaker’s satellite internet service. The outside of the bus, painted in bright white, also comes with speakers, an exterior table, and ample storage in the underbody.

The bus is big, measuring 40-feet tall and 18-feet tall with the roof conversion. A security system comes with indoor and outdoor cameras and window sensors for increased peace of mind. School buses are great to convert because their ample space provides endless layout opportunities, giving customers more freedom in designing their vehicles.