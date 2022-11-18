Listen to this article

Porsche is already preparing its third electric vehicle. The 718 Cayman and Boxster duo are about two years away from arriving, but new spy photos captured the convertible testing in Spain.

The automaker previewed the electric 718 last year with the Mission R Concept. Porsche packed that model with a dual-motor setup, giving it all-wheel drive and 1,073 horsepower (800 kilowatts). Don’t get yourself excited and expect that much power in the production version because it’s unclear how much horsepower and torque it will actually have. However, Porsche will likely offer the 718 in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, a first for the model. This could be significant for its performance capability.

Gallery: New Electric Porsche 718 Boxster Spy Photos

18 Photos

The electric 718 Boxster will keep its mid-engine proportions even with the new powertrain. The photos show the EV looking a lot like the current car, but deceptive camouflage hides the finer styling details. At the front, fake intake vents appear to hide active aerodynamic flaps. The previous spy shots showed the 718 with closed-off slats behind the camouflage. However, the slats are open in the new photos, exposing the radiators behind them.

Photos haven’t clearly captured the car’s interior yet. The new exterior images provide a glimpse of the cabin, showing the automaker hiding the dashboard under a sheet. We expect Porsche to populate the cabin with at least two screens and a few buttons.

Porsche covered the 718’s typical side intakes, which aren’t needed with an electric powertrain. At the rear, the fake exhaust outlet sticks out alongside the busy back bumper, and there’s a lot of camouflage surrounding the taillights. The new 718 duo will ride on a dedicated platform while the Premium Platform Electric architecture underpins the Macan EV. Porsche will mount the battery low and between the axles in the 718, which will help its handling prowess.

Electric 718 Cayman and Boxster production is scheduled to start in late 2024. The two EVs should go on sale for the 2025 model year, with a likely debut sometime in 2023. Porsche won’t launch an electric 911 until later in the decade.