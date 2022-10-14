Listen to this article

Originally scheduled to go on sale in 2023, the electric Macan has been delayed until later in 2024 due to software hurdles. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Automobilwoche in mid-July about the decision to push back the EV’s rollout. The news has now been reconfirmed in the shares prospectus part of the Initial Public Offering. By the way, the IPO has allowed the Zuffenhausen brand to overtake Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable car manufacturer.

According to Autocar, the Volkswagen Group's software division Cariad is having issues with the E3 1.2 software platform. In the same prospectus, Porsche doesn't rule out allocating more development bandwidth to a separate E3 2.0 software stack that would put the brakes on future refinements for the E3 1.2. Interestingly, the deal with the VW Group stipulates Porsche has the freedom to work on its own software stack for future EVs and therefore skip E3 2.0 altogether.

While enthusiasts won't be too sad about the Macan EV's delay, more worrying is that Porsche doesn't exclude the possibility of pushing back other models. Specifically, the shares prospectus mentions the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman EVs might not go on sale in 2025 as initially planned. The automaker also mentions an electric Cayenne could take more time to hit the market.

As a refresher, the Macan will ride on the PPE platform co-developed with Audi while the 718 duo will sit on a dedicated electric sports car architecture. In addition, a third EV-only architecture will premiere later this decade with a large SUV set to be manufactured at home in Leipzig. The hardware is also going to serve as the foundation for the next generations of the Taycan and Panamera.

The only model in Porsche's lineup that won't lose its engine in the near future is the 911. Company officials have said on several occasions an all-electric version of the iconic sports car won't be launched until after 2030. However, a hybrid of the non-PHEV variety is slated to arrive in the next couple of years.