Listen to this article

Ford has the best-selling truck not only in the United States but also in a huge number of European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and others. Of course, we are talking about the Ford Ranger, which now enters a new era in its history with the first deliveries of the all-new Ranger Raptor on the Old continent. The automaker introduced the performance truck in Europe for the first time in August 2018 and now it’s time for the second-gen model to replace it.

Production of the new Ranger Raptor, Ford says, is well underway and the first customers are starting to receive their vehicles. The launch of the hardcore truck marks the start of the deliveries for the new generation Ranger, which is not available in the United States yet. However, Ford has already confirmed both the regular Ranger and the Ranger Raptor will be sold in North America with the production of the standard truck planned to kick off at the Michigan factory in May 2023.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

51 Photos

For now, the new Ranger Raptor is available for orders in Europe only with the new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine. Closely related to the V6 mill found under the hood of the Explorer ST, this unit generates a peak output of 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 362 pound-feet (491 Newton-meters) of torque, delivered to all four wheels via a ten-speed automatic gearbox. A 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine will join the range in early 2023 with the first customer deliveries expected in the summer of next year.

As far as the North American launch of the new Ranger Raptor is concerned, the performance truck could arrive in the US as either a 2023 or 2024 model. It is also unknown whether the machine will undergo any significant changes compared to the European and international versions.

One thing we know for sure, however, is that the US model won’t be sold with a diesel engine. It will be very interesting to see what output the Range Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 will have for America considering the international model available outside Europe produces 392 hp (292 kW) and 583 Nm (430 lb-ft) of torque.

Ford promised to release more details regarding the North American launch of the truck early next year.