Volkswagen has announced it has passed a resolution that gives a go-ahead to build a new plant that will build the upcoming all-electric model, the Trinity. The up-and-coming flagship model was first announced in 2021, which will spearhead the next generation of zero-emission VW cars.

The new factory will be built near VW's main plant in Wolfsburg. It's a key component of the largest modernization program in the history of Volkswagen’s main location. VW said investment totals to around €2 billion or around $2.2 billion with the current exchange rates.

"The decision by the Supervisory Board is an important milestone for the transformation of our brand and the future of the Wolfsburg production facility. We are thus strengthening and sustaining the competitiveness of the main plant and giving the workforce a robust long-term perspective," Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said.

"We are setting benchmarks in the automotive industry with Trinity and the new factory and turning Wolfsburg into the global lighthouse for cutting-edge and efficient vehicle production. This reaffirms that the economic transformation of Germany as a center of industry can be achieved."

Construction for the new Wolfburg plant for the Trinity is set to begin as early as spring 2023. Building and environmental law will be taken into consideration, so the new site will meet high environmental standards.

VW added that the Trinity will roll off the assembly line in 2026. The net carbon neutral model is said to be built using the most innovative manufacturing methods, which will become a model for the gradual transformation of all other Volkswagen manufacturing sites worldwide. The target production time per vehicle is 10 hours.

VW boasts that the Trinity will be ready for Level 4 autonomous driving at launch, plus it will have a short charging time and a range of over 700 kilometers (435 miles).