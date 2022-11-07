Listen to this article

Teased on several occasions, the Huracan on stilts is finally coming. Tucked away in a press release about Lamborghini's best-ever Q3 results is news about the supercar's impending arrival. Sterrato is billed as an "all-terrain version" and will premiere at the Art Basel in Miami scheduled to take place December 1-3. It's unclear whether the online debut is programmed for the end of this month or we'll wait until the art show at Miami Beach.

The Huracan Sterrato is interesting for a couple of reasons. Not only is it an adventurous version of the naturally aspirated V10 supercar, but it's also Lamborghini's last model to have a pure combustion engine. From 2022, every new vehicle to carry the raging bull will be electrified to some extent, prior to later in the second half of the decade when an EV is scheduled to hit the market.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Teaser

The brand from Sant'Agata Bolognese has yet to confirm the Huracan's finale will go by the "Sterrato" moniker but that makes sense considering the one-off concept unveiled in early June 2019 carried this nameplate. Arriving before the 911 Safari / Dakar from sister brand Porsche, the outdoorsy supercar is likely to come exclusively as a coupe with standard all-wheel drive.

We’ll remind you the namesake concept sat 47 millimeters (1.85 inches) higher courtesy of a reworked suspension. It also had the wheel tracks extended by 30 mm (1.18 in) at both axles while the approach and departure angles were improved by 1 and 6.5 percent, respectively. The widebody 2019 Sterrato was engineered with rear-wheel steering and a beefier body benefitting from underbody reinforcements and a rear skid plate doubling as a diffuser.

Attached here are recently published teaser images showing the production version won’t stray away from the concept. The bulging wheel arches are still there, and so are the extra LED lights at the front and a roof rack. When it arrives in a few weeks, the Huracan Sterrato will revive the spirit of the Gallardo-based Parcour concept unveiled by Italdesign nearly a decade ago as a high-riding supercar.