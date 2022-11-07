Listen to this article

Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu, or TOGG, opened its production facility with a grand ceremony. At the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the stage with the prototype of the first C-segment SUV to be produced by the brand.

TOGG didn't announce the name of the new model at the ceremony, but it did offer some hints at the final production form. We're told that the EV will come with options for single and dual motors, two battery capacity options, and predicted maximum ranges of 186 miles (300 kilometers) and 311 miles (500 km), respectively.

2023 TOGG C-SUV

6 Photos

We also don't know the price of the TOGG model, but the company reports that pre-sales of the EV are slated to start in February of 2023. In March, official sales will start.

TOGG says its plant is expected to produce between 17,000-18,000 vehicles in its first year. The company also speculates that by 2030, the plant will have produced more than 1 million cars.

At the opening ceremony, it was also announced that TOGG would not use a dealer-based system. Instead, users will be able to order through the mobile application called "TOGG Care." Models will be tested in areas called "experience points."

The brand's first model, the C-SUV, will go on sale in March 2023. For the highly anticipated C-Sedan, which appeared at the CES 2022, we have to wait for 2025.

The C-X Coupe replaced the C-Hatch version, which we saw canceled during the launch. This model will be on the market in 2026. For the most affordable B-SUV model, unfortunately, buyers will have to wait until 2027.