Turkey’s youngest automaker, TOGG, has made its North American public debut during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), displaying a new concept vehicle. The company teamed up with Pininfarina to develop the so-called Transition Concept Smart Device that is currently displayed in Las Vegas. Yup, that's a weird name.

TOGG doesn’t say whether this new study previews a production model or it’s just a show car for CES, but one thing we know for sure is that it looks good. The concept takes the shape of a large sedan/fastback with good proportions and clean design language. The front end shares many visual components with TOGG’s first production model, the C-SUV that’s going into production in 2023 (see the related links below).

Gallery: TOGG Transition Concept Smart Device

6 Photos

The most interesting feature of the exterior, however, seems to be the pair of suicide-style rear doors. Once they open up, the cabin reveals its four-seat layout with bright colors and four individual chairs with electric adjustment. The dashboard is dominated by a massive single-piece screen, which runs an entire mobility ecosystem to “support a broad range of mobility solutions which is called UseCase Mobility.”

“The two arrows in the logo design represent the fusion of East and West, forming a gemstone in the center,” Gurcan Karakas, TOGG CEO, added. “Additionally, our logo emphasizes that Togg is a technology company that connects technology and people at the juncture of today and tomorrow through its life-improving mobility solutions.”

Gallery: VinFast at 2022 CES

5 Photos

Also at the 2022 CES, VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker that plans to begin selling electric vehicles in the United States very soon, is displaying two simulators developed by Pininfarina’s UX design team. They are accompanied by the VF e35 and VF e36, which were first unveiled at the LA Auto Show last year and were also designed by Pininfarina. VinFast should begin accepting orders for the two EVs in the US later this year with the first deliveries planned for before the end of 2022.