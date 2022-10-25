Listen to this article

The first official teasers for the 2023 Honda Accord offer a glimpse at the new look for the 11th-generation sedan's nose and tail. Plus, the company shows off the new infotainment display. At 12.3 inches, Honda says it's the brand's largest ever available. The full debut will be in November.

Honda makes some big claims about the new Accord. In its teaser announcement, the automaker says the model "brings excitement back to the midsize sedan segment." The company also asserts that there's "a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain."

The two exterior images reveal a nose with more angular styling. The hexagonal grille has sharp outer edges. Running lights are above the headlights.

At the back, the Accord also appears more chiseled. The taillights span most of the rear end, except for the middle where there's the Honda emblem.

Inside, Honda shows off the new infotainment screen. It sits on top of the dashboard and has a rectangular shape. The screen layout looks similar to what's on the latest Civic, but the physical buttons are largely gone. The only control left is a knob below the display that appears to be for audio volume controls.

On the far left of the image, there's a glimpse of the instrument cluster. It looks to be a digital display.

In July, design trademark images from Brazil allegedly revealed the look of the 2023 Accord. Looking at the front and rear of these renderings, especially the headlights and taillights, there's a similarity to what Honda is showing in the new teaser images.

Powertrain specs for the 11th-gen Accord are still a mystery. The sedan is currently available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters). There's also a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). The electrified offering is a hybrid-assisted 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a total system output of 212 hp (158 kW).