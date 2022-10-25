Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Group's EV onslaught continues with a somewhat spicy model as Skoda has taken the wraps off the Enyaq RS iV. It eschews the swoopy profile of the Coupe version for a conventional shape that prioritizes practicality. While the sleeker model has a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.234, this new sporty derivative has a Cd of 0.265. Consequently, WLTP range is down from the Coupe's 545 kilometers (339 miles) to 500 km (311 miles).

Naturally, it gets the same all-wheel-drive setup with dual electric motors delivering a combined output of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 460 Newton-meters (338 pound-feet) of torque. If these figures seem familiar, it's because the VW ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX have the same hardware. Skoda says the Enyaq RS iV needs six and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill en route to an electronically governed 112 mph (180 km/h).

2023 Skoda Enyaq RS iV

16 Photos

It carries over the 82-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged at DC fast charging points at up to 135 kW in which case it takes 36 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent. Joining the usual Eco, Comfort, Normal, and Sport driving mode is Traction. Skoda says it's tailored to slippery surfaces and unpaved roads by offering constant AWD at speeds of up to 12 mph (20 km/h).

Also available on the Octavia RS, this Mamba Green paint makes the electric SUV look quite daring for a Skoda. The standard 20-inch and optional 21-inch aero wheels also go to show the Czech brand is attempting to be more exciting and distance itself from mundane designs of the past. There are full-LED matrix headlights along with a wide rear reflector akin to what you'll find on both the Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS.

There is an assortment of black accents throughout the exterior, combined with a green RS badge mounted on the front fenders. Known as the "Crystal Face," the illuminated grille is standard and encompasses no fewer than 131 LEDs to make the Enyaq iV RS stand out at night. Full-LED taillights are also standard, and both front and rear lights do a "dance" when you unlock the vehicle.

Skoda has spruced up the interior with sportier seats featuring greater lateral support and built-in headrests. Suedia fabric in black is used for the seats and dashboard where green stitching provides a contrasting effect. There’s also some faux carbon fiber trim on the doors, a black headliner, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, green ambient lighting, and black pillars.

The Enyaq iV RS will go on sale next year to build on an already commercial success for Skoda as more than 100,000 units of the electric SUV have been sold since the model's launch in 2020.