Listen to this article

Skoda's UK branch has found a simply clever way of accentuating the Enyaq's practicality by converting the electric SUV into a camper. They started off with the most potent rear-wheel-drive version, dubbed Enyaq iV 80, before giving it a roof-mounted tent accessible via a ladder. It sleeps two people and can be set up and taken down in only a matter of minutes. It comes along with a solar-powered fan, a built-in torch, and netting for storage.

Two more people can sleep on the extendable bed that stretches across the rear bench. The double bed frame can be assembled in only a few minutes and makes the most out of the Enyaq's cavernous 1,710-liter cargo volume when the rear seats are folded. To bolster the EV's practicality, Skoda UK fitted a slide-out box engineered by Czech company EGOE. It incorporates not only a gas cooker but also a collapsible sink with a tap and a hose.

Skoda Enyaq camper

24 Photos

You can still use the rear seats when the storage box is installed, which by the way has a lot of storage areas and a preparation area for your preferred food. Rounding off the tweaks are a camping chair and a table that take seconds to fold and unfold along with shades for extra privacy.

With this being the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model equipped with the 82-kWh battery pack, it means the Enyaq iV 80 can cover up to 338 miles (544 kilometers) between charges per WLTP. It has about 200 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters (228 pound-feet) on tap for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in eight and a half seconds.

The FestEVal as it has been nicknamed by Skoda UK won't be going into production as it's merely a unique build, but that's not stopping you from getting an Enyaq and buying the extra camping equipment separately. Lest we forget there were camper conversions of the classic 1203 van, and Skoda even digitally imagined a modern-day successor last year.