Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia more than seven years ago and it has yet to give it a facelift. The Italians did spruce up their sports sedan with the GTA/GTAm but an actual nip and tuck hasn't been introduced yet. Judging by these spy shots, the attractive BMW 3 Series alternative will be given an update to remain fresh and competitive for a few more years. Despite the full camouflage, the Tipo 952 as it's known by its codename has small changes.

Judging by the wheels and dual exhaust tips flanking a diffuser, we're dealing with the Veloce version positioned right below the range-topping Quadrifoglio. Much like the spy shots we saw last week with the 2023 Stelvio, changes will be limited to the headlights and taillights. At the front, Alfa Romeo is applying the "3+3" theme of the Tonale, which itself uses a modernized design of the headlights installed on the SZ Zagato or the Proteo concept.

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia spy photos

14 Photos

At the rear, it seems the taillights will be essentially carried over but with a dark tint in an attempt to give the derrière a "new" look while making a minimal investment. That's just about it as far as changes are concerned unless Alfa Romeo is planning to modify the bumpers. The recently spotted Stelvio prototype also had the current model's body without any tweaks. However, that could change for the production model.

The jury is still out on whether the sedan and SUV duo will be revised inside where the lack of a digital instrument cluster makes the cabin feel outdated. The new Tonale does away with the analog dials and it would be odd for the bigger and more expensive models to retain the current setup with only a small screen flanked by a tachometer and a speedometer.

Alfa Romeo has already announced the next-generation Giulia will morph into an EV, so the clock is ticking for the gasoline and diesel engines. In fact, the brand will ditch the ICE altogether as early as 2027 in Enlarged Europe, North America, and China.