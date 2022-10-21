Listen to this article

When Chevrolet debuted the 2024 Silverado EV, it was listed with an estimated maximum output of 664 horsepower and more than 780 pound-feet of torque. Now, Chevrolet tells us those figures are revised upwards to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft – a significant gain for the all-electric truck.

If those numbers sound familiar, it's because you just heard them associated with another electric pickup truck under the General Motors umbrella. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 debuted on October 20 with the same output available from its dual-motor layout. It seems Chevrolet doesn't want its performance-oriented RST outgunned by the electric Sierra.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

54 Photos

A Chevy spokesperson confirmed the increase in an email to Motor1.com:

As we prepare for production of the Silverado EV, our engineering team has further refined the estimated performance specs for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition. GM now estimates horsepower to be up to 754 and torque up to an estimated 785 lb-ft when Wide Open Watts mode is engaged.

It's important to note that the revised figures are still estimates, which means they may yet change again before the RST reaches dealerships. There's plenty of time for that to happen, as the RST isn't slated to go on sale until the fall of 2023. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has an even longer wait, arriving in early 2024. Both trucks feature the same unibody design with the Ultium battery pack integrated directly into the structure, so changes to one can easily transition to the other.

These power ratings represent peak power available in certain drive modes. In the Silverado EV RST, it's accessible when using the cheekily named Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode. The Sierra EV simply calls it Max Power, but in either case, sprints from a standstill to 60 mph are estimated to take about 4.5 seconds.

Beating the RST and Denali to market will be the less-powerful Silverado EV WT, though it still delivers a stout 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. There's no word on whether it will see revised power figures before it goes on sale in the spring of 2023.

