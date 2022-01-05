The big day for Chevrolet has come and gone. The all-electric 2024 Silverado EV is a reality, but it will be some time before you see one on the road. Specifically, it will be at least a year, if not several months longer and even then, it all starts with the entry-level Work Truck (WT) trim. But once things get rolling, there should be all kinds of Silverado EVs to choose from. And they won't simply be for work or a night out on the town.

We already know about three trim levels, and we have a decent amount of information on two. The Silverado EV debut included photos and some details regarding the base WT and the range-topping RST. With over a year to go until production, Chevrolet isn't ready to dish up all the Silverado EV details, but here's a quick rundown of what we know thus far.

WT

This is the entry-level Silverado EV, but unlike the GMC Hummer EV, it will be the first version to market arriving in the spring of 2023. It will also be the least expensive with a starting price of $39,900 ($41,595 with a $1,695 destination charge included). The WT won't have all the bells and whistles of the RST, but it will be Ultium-based and use GM's new Ultifi software suite that allows for prolific over-the-air updates. It will also be available with a 400-mile-range battery, and it will have fast-charge capability at 350kW.

As for power, expect a stout 510 horsepower (380 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Newton-meters) of torque. The WT can tow up to 8,000 pounds, and it has a payload capacity of 1,300 pounds for the bed. During the Silverado EV presentation, Chevrolet did confirm there would be different range options available but there's no other information at this time.

WT (Fleet)

Following the introduction of the WT, a fleet version of the WT will bring more capability for companies seeking a harder-edged work vehicle. The towing capability will increase to 20,000 pounds and the payload capacity will also increase. Additional details on the fleet model will come later.

RST

Next comes the RST in the fall of 2023. It serves as the range-topping model, featuring extras such as four-wheel steering, adjustable suspension, and the reborn midgate concept in its Multi-Flex bed. This pass-thru from the bed to the cab allows the 5-foot 11-inch bed to offer a load floor of over 9 feet with the tailgate up, or nearly 11 feet when used with the Multi-Flex tailgate. It also benefits from Super Cruise, standard-issue 400-mile range, and it gets Chevrolet's Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode for 0-60 mph sprints under 4.5 seconds. 664 hp (495 kW) and all-wheel drive help make that happen.

RST First Edition

The RST production run begins with the RST First Edition. In short, it's an RST that has every option box ticked. We don't know the extent of those options, but Chevrolet says it will be priced at $105,000. With destination included, that's a whopping $106,695.

Trail Boss

Here's where the mystery really starts. Chevrolet didn't offer any information on a Silverado EV Trail Boss during the debut, except to say that it's coming. A single photo (at the top of this article) shows a properly beefy pickup wearing aggressive off-road tires, riding high off the ground. The front fascia is gray, similar to the WT versus body color on the RST. If it sticks to a similar hierarchy found in the standard Silverado lineup, a starting price in the $50,000 to $60,000 range seems likely. Then again, the RST slots below Trail Boss in the standard Silverado lineup.

Other Silverado EV Models

Will there be an LT, LTZ, Custom, or High Country? Chevrolet hasn't confirmed specific trims, but the automaker says more trims are coming. We also know an HD version is in the works. Silverado EVs will be offered at numerous price points from $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, and $80,000. In short, expect much more in terms of choices for the Silverado EV as we head into the electric future.