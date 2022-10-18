Listen to this article

The Cadillac Celestiq arrives as the marque's new flagship EV, and the brand hopes the model reestablishes the company's old motto of being the "Standard of the World." When the Celestiq goes into production in December 2023, pricing begins "north of $300,000," according to the launch announcement.

Depending on how a customer personalizes the machine, the cost could be even higher. That figure puts the Celestiq up against some of the most opulent vehicles in the world. To get a better idea of what that price gets you, check out the swanky sedan in our Cadillac Celestiq debut article.

There are only a few entries in the ultra-luxury EV segment to compete against the Celestiq at this time. The Cadillac has a projected output of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and an estimated 300-mile range. The Lucid Air is the most direct comparison at the moment in terms of positioning. At the top of its range, there's the Sapphire grade for $249,000. In comparison to the Cadillac, this three-motor Lucid offers 1,200 hp (895 kW) and doesn't yet have a range estimate.

Gallery: Cadillac Celestiq Production Car

10 Photos

The table below shows how the Celestiq's price compares to similar vehicles. Keep reading for more competitors:

Model Price Cadillac Celestiq $300,000+ Lucid Air Sapphire $249,000 Mercedes-AMG EQS $148,550 Faraday Future FF91 $150,000 - $200,000 (est.) Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid $208,000 Rolls Royce Ghost $332,500

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS First Drive

41 Photos

While it lacks the Celestiq's handmade assembly, the Mercedes-Benz EQS also fits the role of a luxurious electric sedan with plenty of room for four occupants. The AMG variant is the current range-topper, and it's able to make 751 hp (560 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) during boost mode. EPA-estimated range numbers aren't yet available.

Mercedes is also working on the Maybach EQS SUV that prioritizes luxury over performance. It should be even more expensive than the AMG sedan.

Faraday Future FF 91

Gallery: Faraday Future FF 91

46 Photos

Faraday Future appears to be emerging from the brink of bankruptcy. If everything goes well, then its FF 91 could be on sale before the end of the year. The vehicle blends sedan, wagon, and crossover styling cues. Its powertrain produces 1,050 hp (783 kW) and has an EPA-estimated range of 381 miles. Depending on the model prices are $150,000 to $200,000.

Bentley Flying Spur

Gallery: 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid First Drive

34 Photos

While not an EV, it seems like Cadillac would like the Celestiq to appeal to the same buyers as the Bentley Flying Spur sedan, especially the plug-in hybrid version. The model has a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 536 hp (400 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The 18.0-kilowatt-hour (14.1-kWh usable) batter pack offers an estimated 25-mile range.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Gallery: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

37 Photos

Similarly, Cadillac might even hope that a few potential Rolls-Royce Ghost customers opt for a Celestiq instead. Both of them have a large amount of finishing by hand. However, the Rolls is not yet available as an EV or even a PHEV. Instead, it boasts a twin-turbo 6.8-liter V12 making 563 hp (420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV New Spy Photos

15 Photos

Rolls-Royce is working on an EV, but rather than a sedan, the British brand opts for a coupe. We don't have any pricing details for the model, yet. The speculation goes that it has over 600 hp.