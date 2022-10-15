Listen to this article

We've seen several cute cars in the past. Probably the cutest around is the Microlino EV, which made its debut in 2016 and looks straight out of a Pixar movie. The Microlino's second version, the Microlino 2.0, has started production this year.

But the Microlino isn't the only adorable EV you can buy. There's also the Evetta from the company called Electric Brands, and just like the Microlino, the Evetta can be configured in various ways, such as a pizza delivery vehicle. As seen in the photos posted by the company from the recent International Mobility Show in Germany (IAA), the Evetta here disguised itself as an Italian, wearing the red, white, and green colors of the Italian flag.

It's certainly cute as a button. The rear end gets a dedicated cargo area for pizza boxes, while the lack of door handles on the side could probably raise questions. Of note, the Evetta's front fascia is also its door, just like the Microlino. Now, good luck unseeing that door handle.

While this EV is posing as an Italian, the Evetta is actually from another country above Italy's northern border, Germany. It's made by a German company Electric Brands – the same firm that introduced the cute little EV truck called the Xbus last year.

The specifications of the Evetta pizza delivery EV weren't disclosed in the social media post, but the non-commercial versions have an option to get a maximum battery capacity of 16.2 kWh. This is good for 234 kilometers (145 miles), which should be more than enough if deliveries are confined within the city.

Electric Brands targets to start delivery of the Evetta by the summer of 2023. It comes with a price tag of 19,540 euros (or around $19,000) with German tax included.