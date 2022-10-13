Listen to this article

The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.

Our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru had the same thought and decided to preview the successor of today’s model wearing the XV70 internal designation. What you see in the gallery attached below are two renderings showing the new Camry from the front and back with a fresh new design language inspired by the new Toyota Crown.

Gallery: Next-gen Toyota Camry renderings

2 Photos

The visual influences from the Crown family can be best seen at the front where there’s a massive grille in the lower section of the bumper. It is flanked by two gloss black decorative areas and above them are the sweptback headlights. The rear end now features slim taillights with a coast-to-coast LED bar connecting the light clusters. A small boot spoiler gives a sporty feeling and corresponds well with the diffuser-like panel in the bumper.

Toyota has been very quiet about the future of the Camry, though we believe the large sedan will receive a new generation in the next two or three years. We expect the successor to today’s model to continue to be based on the GA-K platform, which was developed by sharing components with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). Seeing how every single automotive segment undergoes downsizing, we expect the optional V6 engines to be discontinued with the new generation, though.

If you want a six-cylinder Camry, the time is now. For the 2023 model year, the sedan gets an optional 3.5-liter V6 with 310 horsepower. Just like the base 2.5-liter mill, the V6 is mated to an eight-speed automatic as standard. Should you want something more frugal, there’s also the 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine in the Camry Hybrid.