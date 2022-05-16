Listen to this article

As the Toyota Camry approaches its 40th anniversary, the midsize sedan enters the 2023 model year with a refreshed Nightshade Special Edition. The package accounted for about just 5 percent of the Camry sales in 2021, but the demand for 2022 is growing to about 7 percent. To answer the positive feedback from its customers, the Japanese brand launches three moods of Nightshade with the choice of Midnight Black, White, and the new Reservoir Blue exterior colors.

Available with four-cylinder engines with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, as well as a hybrid, the design package brings a black front grille with a more aggressive mesh insert, borrowed directly from the Camry TRD. Just like before, there are a black rear spoiler, mirrors, caps, and exterior badges. New for 2023 MY are the black-trimmed headlights and taillights, which complement the darkened appearance.

The Camry Nightshade rides on 19-inch wheels with a matte bronze finish and, in the SE trim, a sport-tuned suspension. Toyota says the model is designed for customers who are looking for a little extra attention and for those who appreciate a designer look in the mainstream sedan segment.

For the 2023 model year, the Camry continues to be available with a wide range of trim levels and engines. There are five FWD trim levels and five AWD grades, LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE. Upgrading to the hybrid model brings a combined fuel efficiency rating of 52 miles per gallon and the same five trim levels. There are also three range-topping V6 models, XLE, XSE, and the performance TRD. More importantly, every new 2023 Camry, regardless of the engine and trim level, has a Top Safety Pick+ safety rating from the IIHS.

Speaking about the engines, the sedan gets a choice between a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an optional 3.5-liter V6, with 203 horsepower and 310 hp, respectively. All gas-powered models are equipped as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine is used in the Camry Hybrid for a combined system output of 208 hp.