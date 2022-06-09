Listen to this article

The 2023 Nissan Altima arrives with a revised front end and tech upgrades to keep the sedan fresh. Sales of the tweaked model begin this fall. It's available in S, SV, SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo trim levels. Pricing aren't available.

The refreshed Altima loses the chrome V-shaped element on the nose in favor of a waterfall-looking design that tapers inward towards the bottom of the front end. The new Nissan logo is in the center. The headlights appear to have the same shape but with a revised layout for the lamps inside of them.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Altima SR Grade

The rest of the vehicle's exterior design doesn't change much. The SV trim gets a new design for its 17-inch wheels. The SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo grades roll on redesigned 19-inch wheels.

The gallery above shows the updated look on the SR trim. This model has a black chrome grille and comes with standard LED headlights.

Nissan is also adding two new exterior colors: Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic. They join the existing shades Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat, Glacier White, and Deep Blue Pearl.

The interior of the refreshed Altima has some minor changes. A 12.3-inch infotainment display replaces the previous 8.0-inch unit on the SL and SR VC-Turbo grades, in addition to being an option on the SV. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and can function as a WiFi hotspot. There's also a wireless device charging pad.

Smaller tweaks in the cabin include a new finish for the instrument panel. The SR grade now has dual-stitch interior fabric.

All grades of the 2023 Altima now come standard with the Safety Shield 360 safety tech suite. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, radar-based blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and high beam assist.

The engine options remain the same for the 2023 Altima. Buyers can get the turbocharged 2.0-liter variable compression engine that makes 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 188 hp (140 kW) and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) for front-wheel-drive models or 182 hp (136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm) for all-wheel-drive SV, SR, and SL trim levels. Regardless of powerplant or drivetrain, the sedan uses a CVT gearbox.