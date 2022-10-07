Listen to this article

October means Halloween is coming, and that usually results in at least one or two weird occurrences in people's daily lives. Granted, those situations are generally innocent in nature, like your neighbors dressed up as condiments catching an Uber to a party. The incident seen here clearly doesn't have that innocent vibe, and frankly, there's not much backstory behind it.

On the afternoon of October 5, Twitter user Paul Blair saw a man seemingly sleeping or passed out on the hood of a Honda Civic across from his Washington, D.C. home. According to WJLA News, the scene played out for about 20 minutes until the man got off the car and started kicking it. Speaking to WJLA News, Blair says at that point it was clear that a driver was inside the car. It's unclear if the driver had been in there the entire time.

That's when Blair started recording the incident, and that's when the driver decided to head out with the man still on the car. His Twitter post above features the video, showing the man motionless on the hood and windshield of a ninth-generation Civic. The driver slowly pulls onto the street, pausing momentarily before rolling to a nearby intersection, turning right, and continuing on – human hood ornament and all. The video ends as the car drives out of sight.

It's certainly something you don't see every day, and unfortunately, we are unable to find any additional information on this matter. WJLA reports Blair never notified the police, and there are no other reports of vehicles in the D.C. area driving with someone sprawled across the front. We can't hear any sound in the video other than Blair moving around, so there's no way to know if this was a domestic dispute, an attempted robbery or assault, a social media prank, or some other form of crazy. Suffice it to say, driving around with someone laying anywhere on the outside of a car is not a good idea.

We will keep our eyes and ears open for any follow-ups on this truly bizarre scene. In the meantime, stay safe out there everyone.