Listen to this article

Xpeng – short for Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co Ltd – is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou. Founded some eight years ago and currently also running an office in Mountain View, California, the firm is one of the fastest-growing automakers in the People’s Republic. While its model range is relatively small and consists of four electric vehicles, its range-topper is an impressive all-rounder that was benchmarked against the best in the segment.

The XPeng G9 is the star of Wheelsboy’s most recent video on YouTube. Our friends and colleagues were kind enough to share an exclusive gallery of the SUV with us and we are pretty certain you won’t find these photos anywhere else. Make sure to take a quick look at the gallery below before playing the video attached at the top section of this article.

Gallery: XPeng G9

14 Photos

The 10-minute clip takes us to China where the G9 is taken for a ride. The battery-powered family hauler is based on the firm’s own SiC dedicated EV platform, which allows for rapid charging thanks to an 800-volt architecture. The automaker has plans to release its own X-Power superchargers, at which the G9 should be able to charge energy for up to 124 miles (200 kilometers) in just five minutes. During the development of the vehicle, XPeng said it benchmarked the G9 against the Porsche Cayenne.

Two models are currently available on the Chinese market. The base one has a single electric motor powering the rear wheels with a peak output of 310 horsepower (230 kilowatts). There’s also a more expensive dual-motor setup with 543 hp (405 kW) and both use the same 98-kWh battery pack. Measured by China’s CLTC protocol, the vehicle can travel up to 404 miles (650 km) at a single charge of the battery pack. Price? Around $59,000 at the current exchange rates.

How does it feel on the road? How good is the interior? Is there enough room on the rear seats? These and many other answers can be found in the video attached above.