Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.

The Tiago EV is a small zero-emissions hatchback going to be sold with two available battery packages. The XE is the entry-level version with a 19.2 kWh battery package, which – thanks to the car’s effective electric and low weight – can travel up to 155 miles (250 kilometers) at a single charge measured by the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC).

Indian customers willing to pay extra for a larger battery can get the XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech LUX models, equipped as standard with a 24 kWh battery. With it, the range between the two charges increases to 194 miles (315 km). The XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX trims come with either 3.3 AC or 7.2 kW AC onboard charging. Tata doesn’t provide information about the Tiago EV’s fast charging options, though it says the electric hatch can get about 68 miles (110 km) of range in about 30 minutes.

The relatively high ranges between charges given the size of the batteries are possible thanks to a small permanent magnet synchronous electric motor powering the front wheels. It generates a peak output of 74 horsepower (55 kilowatts) and 84 pound-feet (114 Newton-meters) of instant torque. There’s no information regarding the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint, though Tata says the Tiago EV hits 37 mph (60 kph) in less than six seconds.

Sales of the Tiago EV will begin on October 10 with the first 10,000 customers getting a special introductory price of 8.49 Lakh or around $10,370 at the current exchange rates. The range-topping XZ+ Tech LUX model costs 11.79 Lakh, which translates to roughly $14,500.