The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.

The rendering you see attached above comes from X-Tomi design from Hungary and depicts a two-door Purosangue truck. Or, rather, we’d describe it as a ute, which is a vehicle segment in Australia and New Zealand, where two-door trucks with a tonneau behind the passenger compartment are called utes.

Needless to say, it is absolutely impossible to see such a model on the production lines in Maranello but we like the idea. The Purosangue’s profile seems to fit the truck formula very well with its sloping windshield and short overhangs. To a certain extent, it even sends Hyundai Santa Cruz vibes to us but this could be just us seeing some similarities.

A decent ute should have a decent engine and there’s an old-school 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 under the hood of the Purosangue truck. With 715 horsepower (526 kilowatts) and 528 pound-feet (716 Newton-meters) of torque, it could easily be the most powerful pickup ever built with an expected 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) spring in just 3.3 seconds. Of course, all these figures are just imaginative.

Even without a truck body available, the Purosangue already enjoys strong demand from customers. The Maranello-based automaker even had to consider closing the order books because the interest was too high. A rough estimation shows that Ferrari plans to assemble about 3,000 units of the Purosangue each year and the copies for the first year on the market could be sold out now.