The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.

Slotting between the Laramie and Power Wagon trims, the new Rebel shares its face with the Power Wagon but under the skin, there are some differences. Chief among them is the turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins I6 diesel engine, making 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts) and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Newton-meters) of torque. It's available as an option, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 is standard, cranking out 410 hp (306 kW) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of twist. Choosing the gas-fueled Hemi also gets you the eight-speed automatic and a built-in 12,000-pound winch up front, if you want it.

Underneath, Ram says the Rebel gets a unique five-link coil suspension, with a rear air suspension system also available. A rear limited-slip diff and rear electronic locker are included, and skid plates protect important bits underneath. The Rebel rides on 20-inch wheels shod with 33-inch off-road tires. 18-inch wheels will be available late in the model year.

Moving inside, the Rebel offers leather or cloth seats in bucket or bench variety. Tech includes a 360-degree camera and an available 12-inch digital instrument cluster, among other items. Safety and driver-assist systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and a digital rearview mirror are also offered.

"Ram Heavy Duty Rebel buyers will enjoy that the newest addition to our versatile lineup offers a combination of off-road performance without having to sacrifice capability," said Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. "Ram has a deep, rich, and strong history of the most capable off-road trucks, and the new 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel adds to that history while delivering the segment’s benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation, and technology."

The 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel makes its in-person debut at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Prices start at $68,940, which includes a $1,895 destination fee. It will reach dealerships by the end of 2022.