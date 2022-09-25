Listen to this article

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V is now here. The newest version of one of America's best-selling SUVs was announced back in July and currently, you may go ahead and build one through the configurator to see how much a 2023 Honda CR-V costs when specced to your liking.

Of note, the 2023 Honda CR-V configurator only has the EX and EX-L trims, both come with Honda Sensing; the top-spec Sport Touring hybrid is yet to go on sale in October. We splurged on our inexistent dollars to see how much the most expensive CR-V would cost. As it turns out, it will go over $40,000, including destination and handling fees.

The higher 2023 CR-V EX-L trim has a base price of $35,260. Available as 2WD and AWD, it's powered by the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-pot mill that makes 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (243 Newton-meters) of torque. Going for the AWD adds $1,500.

Meanwhile, paint options are plenty but going for the Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl, and Urban Gray Pearl warrants an additional $395 to the price. The silver 18-inch alloy wheels come standard, but going for the black or bronze option asks $1,800 on top of the pricing. The gray leather option is available for select exterior paint choices at no additional charge.

At this point, the price as built is $38,700 There are several accessory packages available but going for the most expensive Utility Package asks for another $1,780, which should add roof rails, crossbars, running boards, a trailer hitch, and seat back protector.

In total, the build that you see in the images above has a $40,480 price tag including destination. The CR-V Sport Touring hybrid, which will go on sale next month, is expected to have a higher asking price.