It's podcast time! This week our guest is Brad Hansen from the YouTube channel Retro Cars Forever. He specializes in vehicles from the 1980s and '90s. He practices what he preaches, too, by having a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette as his daily driver.

We kick things off in modern times with a discussion of the newly unveiled 2023 Honda CR-V. The model is bigger than ever and gains more chiseled styling with some exterior cues that evoke the larger Pilot. Inside, there are touches from the latest Civic like the mesh effect on the dashboard.

Next, we take a moment to check out the latest teaser for the new Civic Type R. With Honda quickly moving to electrification, all signs point to this being the final CTR using only a combustion engine.

Then, it's time for the meat of the show. What was supposed to be a discussion about under-appreciated '80s and '90s cars quickly became a true automotive ramble. We touch on the Dodge Spirit R/T, Suzuki Sidekick, Ford Escort GT, and a bunch of other oddities. Many of the pictures come from Brad's Instagram page.

We finish with a cheap car challenge. The goal this time is to find a vehicle for less than $10,000 that's interesting from the 1980s. Brad finds an absolutely gorgeous Cadillac DeVille. Bruce shows off a pair of 300ZX models. Smith highlights a Mercury Cougar XR-7 and a Saab 900 Convertible.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Seyth Miersma will be our guest for next week's episode. He'll tell us about a recent drive in an interesting vehicle. Unfortunately, that's all we can see at this time.

We'll also discuss a huge slate of debuts. The summer often comes with a lull in automotive news but not this year. We have a ton to talk about next week.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.