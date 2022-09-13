Listen to this article

Honda dropped the LX trim from the CR-V lineup, making the EX the entry-level model for 2023. This comes with a price increase as Honda has released pricing information for the redesigned compact crossover. The 2023 Honda CR-V will start at $32,355 (all prices include the $1,245 destination charge), up from the $28,045 starting cost of the 2022 CR-V LX.

The entry-level EX trim is available with either front- or all-wheel drive, with the AWD starting at $33,855 over the two-wheel-drive variant. The two trims get their power from Honda’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which pairs with a continuously variable transmission. It produces 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (242 Newton-meters) of torque.

Trim Price (incl. $1,245 Destination Charge) EX (2WD) $32,355 EX (AWD) $33,855 Sport (2WD) $33,695 Sport (4WD) $35,195 EX-L (2WD) $35,005 EX-L (4WD) $36,505 Sport Touring (AWD) $39,845

The Sport trim overlaps with the EX, starting at $33,695 for the front-wheel-drive variant. Those who want AWD will have to pay $35,195, with both Sport trims packing a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The setup produces 204 hp (152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (334 Nm) of torque. The Sport models also receive gloss black exterior accents, rectangular exhaust finishers, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, Honda dresses up the interior with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Honda will also offer the CR-V in a pair of EX-L trims. The front-wheel-drive version starts at $35,005, while the AWD commands a $36,505 starting price. Sitting at the top of the CR-V lineup is the Sport Touring trim, an all-wheel-drive hybrid that starts at $39,845. It comes with 19-inch wheels, a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, and WiFi hotspot capability.

Every new 2023 CR-V goes on sale with Honda Sensing, the company’s suite of driver-assistant technologies, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the first time, Honda will also pack hill descent control into the CR-V.

The sixth-generation 2023 Honda CR-V will go on sale later this month, with the turbocharged models hitting dealer lots on September 22. Sales for the hybrid-powered CR-V will begin sometime in October.

