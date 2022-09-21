Listen to this article

When you think about the exterior appearance of a camping trailer, the two shapes that probably come to mind are a teardrop or a rectangle on wheels. The Aliner Evolution goes for a completely different approach by opting for A-frame styling.

The Aliner Evolution features pop-up panels on each side of the roof, which creates more living space inside. The model comes standard with a 185-watt Sunflare Flex 60 solar panel for off-grid power. Four stabilizer jacks keep the trailer steady while camping. Other exterior amenities include an amber porch light, an electrical outlet, and a water hookup. As an option, there's an outside grille available.

Gallery: Aliner Evolution Camping Trailer

18 Photos

Inside, the Evolution is 15 feet long, and Aliner makes the most of that footprint. The rear sofa folds out into a bed measuring 80 inches by 60 inches. The dinette benches can convert into a queen-sized mattress or a pair of 22-inch by 60-inch bunks.

This camping trailer also has a kitchenette with a sink, stove, and a 3-cubic-foot refrigerator. The Evolution carries a 35-gallon fresh water tank.

A surprising feature in such a small vehicle is that there's a deployable shower. When in place, it measures 32 inches by 32 inches. The device can stow away into the floor. Also, a cabinet hides a cassette toilet.

When resting inside, lots of natural light is available. There are two skylights, and the pop-up panels have windows. Plus, the wall opposite of the entry door has three windows in a triangular orientation.

Aliner uses lots of durable finishes inside this trailer. The floor is a polyvinyl material that's waterproof and slip-resistant. The cabinets and furniture use a marine-grade material called Boatboard.

The Aliner Evolution uses a tubular steel frame that is e-coated. The dry weight is less than 2,300 pounds, and the gross vehicle weight rating is 3,500 pounds.

Aliner doesn't list pricing for the Evolution. Motor1.com is reaching out to the company to find out the cost.