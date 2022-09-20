Listen to this article

If you haven’t placed your order for the 2023 Ford Maverick, you might be out of luck. The order banks that reopened last Thursday are already closing again. The automaker informed Motor1.com that it’s telling dealers that they have to stop taking Maverick Hybrid orders by the end of the day today. Those wanting the EcoBoost pickup have until the end of the day tomorrow before those order books close.

Ford initially closed the order books for the pickup truck in January of this year due to high demand. The intervening months haven’t dampened it, with Ford being forced to close them in less than a week. The truck remains a popular Ford vehicle, with 48,648 sold through August, bringing many new customers to the brand.

Over 60 percent of Maverick buyers are new to the automaker, while over 80 percent have never owned a truck. Even the Maverick Hybrid is drawing in customers, with nearly 70 percent of buyers being new to Ford. The truck is a quick seller, turning almost as quickly as the Bronco.

Ford had a lot of interest in the small, affordable pickup before sales even began, receiving 100,000 reservations by September 2021. Those who haven’t placed a Maverick order with the company by the deadlines will have difficulty finding them in showrooms. Dealers will have limited stock available for purchase, with the automakers focusing on building customer orders.

The Ford Maverick is one of the automaker’s newest vehicles, slotting below the Ranger in the lineup. The truck made waves for its standard hybrid powertrain and low starting price, making it a good vehicle for younger, adventurous drivers. The 2022 Maverick starts at $22,490 (price includes the $1,495 destination charge).

Ford also recently expanded the Maverick lineup with the new Tremor trim, revealing the pickup for the 2023 model year on August 1. The Maverick Tremor is visually distinct from others in the lineup, receiving a new grille and blacked-out Ford badges. The automaker also revised the suspension setup, fitting in new shocks and springs on both axles, giving the truck a more rugged appearance that customers will love.