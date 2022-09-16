Listen to this article

Ford’s extended photo gallery for the 2024 Mustang contains a couple of tidbits as we’ve already seen an official design sketch for a sedan. We wouldn't necessarily count on that happening, but another image shows the reality of getting behind the wheel of the base model. As discovered by The Drive, the S650 in its most affordable trim level continues to have dual screens, but they're no longer housed within the same assembly.

This enhances the impression of a pair of tablets tacked onto the dashboard. That said, it's not all that bad since the screens appear to have roughly the same size, although Ford has yet to release details about their diagonal. The more expensive Mustangs get a 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch SYNC4 infotainment incorporated into a single piece of glass slightly tilted toward the driver.

Look beyond the screens and you'll realize the base version shown here is the automatic model with cloth seats instead of the flashy red leather upholstery. The air vents have lost their chrome accents and there are a lot of black plastics throughout the cabin. The red stitching on the dashboard and center console is also gone, as is the nifty manual handbrake lever.

As shown below, the defunct S550 in its most basic form had a button-heavy center console with a tiny screen, so a lot has changed since its reveal in late 2013. The automotive industry seems to be moving toward integrating most functions into touchscreens, which are getting bigger with each new car. Some would argue sports cars should send an analog vibe, but tablets are here to stay.

The screen situation is unlikely to deter enthusiasts from buying the new Mustang, especially since the S650 is among the last sports cars with a naturally aspirated V8 and a manual gearbox. The Blue Oval has also kept the old-school handbrake while the vast majority of automakers have decided to go electric.

The likes of the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ, and some Porsches also come with three pedals, NA engines, and a stick shift, so you still have a few options in the pure sports car segment. However, screens are basically unavoidable at this point.