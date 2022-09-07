Listen to this article

With an €11 million (around $13.4M then) price tag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the most expensive new car when it was launched in 2019 – before it was dethroned by Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in 2021.

Apart from being reserved for the one percent of the world's population, there's one thing in common between these expensive supercars – you'll hardly see them out in the open, more so on a drag strip. Then again, the Bugatti was seen in one, courtesy of Shmee150. According to Tim, the event above is called the Supercar Owners Circle which had a tour in Croatia.

Gallery: Bugatti La Voiture Noire final version

25 Photos

While technically not a drag strip, these supercars made a pass on a confined closed section of a road. Attendees of the event include the mentioned Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, Pagani Huayra R, and Tim's own Zenvo TSR-S.

There's only one Bugatti La Voiture Noire in the world and this is it out to please the eyes of mere mortals. The time-stamped video above marks its first run, but there are two more as you continue the video. Of note, the Swiss flag seen on the license plate somehow confirms the rumor that the one-off hypercar was registered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Most of the runs done on the "drag strip" were solo runs, but there's one matchup amid the 29-minute video by Shmee. It's a drag race between a Bugatti Chiron and a Rimac Nevera around the 18-minute mark.

With the absence of timers and footage at the end of the line, it's unclear who won this matchup, though it appears that the electric hypercar had it in the bag. Whoever won, Mate Rimac, CEO of the newly formed Bugatti-Rimac, was definitely the winner.