After a lengthy build-up period filled with spy photos and video, Porsche finally unveiled the 992-series 911 GT3 in February 2021. The automaker promised pricing information would follow, and that day has finally arrived. We knew it would be pricey, and with an MSRP of $161,100, it's significantly more than the previous-generation GT3. And that doesn't include a $1,350 fee for destination, handling, and processing.

How much of a difference are we talking? The outgoing model started at $143,600 before fees, so we're looking at a $17,500 price jump. That's the equivalent of a well-optioned Honda Fit, but the GT3 comes with some rather significant upgrades compared to its predecessor.

There's still a delightful 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six under the big wing, though at 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) it's nearly identical in output to the old model. The big changes come in the underpinnings, including a race-derived suspension setup and bigger brakes that send it around the Nürburgring in under seven minutes. The cockpit also features more tech.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

14 Photos

Speaking of tech, Porsche also announced that its connected services will expand for the entire 911 lineup. The automaker's latest generation of Porsche Communication Management will grace the sports car, offering a new touchscreen interface based on the Taycan for driver and passenger to use. The updates also bring an extension of the connected services trial period to three years from one. However, the updates also come at a cost, as the 911 Carrera's base price increases to $101,200. Other trims in the 911 lineup see similar year-over-year increases.

The range-topping 911 continues to be the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, wielding a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six pumping out 640 hp (477 kW). Its price is also up for 2022, checking in at $219,800. As for the GT3, Porsche says it will reach dealerships this fall.