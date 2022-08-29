Listen to this article

Tamiya has decades of experience building plastic scale models, and it has a reputation for making kits with a high level of fit and finish. The company now announces a 1/24-scale version of the new 2023 Nissan Z with neat features for making painting easier. Sales begin in December 2022 at a price of 4,180 yen ($30.53 at current exchange rates).

When complete, the model Z measures 7.205 inches (183 millimeters) long, 3.307 inches (84 millimeters) wide, and 2.165 inches (55 millimeters) tall. The hood does not appear to open, so there likely isn't an engine to expose. However, flipping over the car reveals a transmission molded into the underbody, and there are parts for the driveshaft and rear differential. There are also parts for the suspension and exhaust system.

Gallery: Nissan Z Model Kit By Tamiya

If you're unfamiliar with building a plastic scale model, then it's worth understanding that assembling the parts is the easy part. Painting the pieces is where the challenge comes from. Tamiya has some clever solutions for this Z that should result in a better-looking completed kit to put on your shelf.

On the outside, the model has a separate black piece that attaches to the roof. This means builders don't have to use masking tape to carefully protect the rest of the body when painting this section. Similarly, the metallic trim strip that follows the Z's roofline is also its own part, so that a person doesn't have to isolate this section to get the color right.

The window trim and pillars are some of the hardest parts of a car model to paint because it's so easy to get the color onto the clear plastic that recreates the glass. Tamiya includes custom-cut masking details for protecting these areas during this process.

The brake caliper and rotor are separate pieces, rather than molded as a single part. This is another case of Tamiya making the painting process easier for the builder.

For accuracy, a tiny, transparent part reproduces the Z's mirror-mounted turn signals on the model.

The new Z is available with a two-tone finish on the seats. To reproduce this, each chair consists of four parts: base, side, back, and cushion. The piece creating the bolsters comes in red (and possibly also blue judging by the photos). This construction method eliminates the need for painting this section with a brush.

Inside, builders can select between left- or right-hand drive steering wheel layouts. There are decals for all of the instruments.

The real-world 2023 Z starts at $41,015 in the US after the $1,025 destination fee. Regardless of trim level, it uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic.