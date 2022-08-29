Listen to this article

Buick continues to refresh its Chinese model range with the introduction of the all-new Envista crossover. The American automaker describes the vehicle as “a high-spirited urban compact SUV” designed and developed for the young generation of customers in the People’s Republic. It will compete in the country’s compact crossover segment, which is currently one of the most popular and crowded automotive categories in China.

While a new high-riding vehicle for China is usually not a very exciting topic, the Envista grabbed our attention as Buick says it introduces a new global design language for the marque. Inspired by the Electra-X Concept, sleek headlights, a large grille in the lower section of the bumper, and Buick’s new logo are the highlights at the front. The overall profile of the Envista reminds us of a coupe-crossover with a sloped roofline and short overhangs. Muscular fenders and a forward-leaning nose create a very premium overall feel.

The Envista is 182.6 inches (4,638 mm) long, 71.5 inches (1,816 mm) wide, and 61.6 inches (1,565 mm) tall and has a wheelbase of 106.3 inches (2,700 mm). The interior, Buick says, is airy and has a sense of lightness despite the black pillar trim and black ceiling. The dashboard is dominated by a dual 10.25-inch screen with a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen for the infotainment system running Baidu navigation. There are physical buttons for the HVAC system and basic audio system controls.

There’s only a single engine option available for the Envista. It is a 1.5-liter turbocharged Ecotec gas mill with 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts). The unit is mated to a CVT, enabling the crossover to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 7.9 seconds. Buick promises an average fuel consumption of 6.52 liters per 100 kilometers or around 36 miles per gallon.

Standard or optionally available are features such as a 360-degree surround-view camera, wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay, over-the-air software updates, and others. The Envista is Buick’s first product to have the Tune Melody premium audio system developed in cooperation with Arkamys. A sporty-looking GS package is also available as an option.