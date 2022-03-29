About a week ago, we discovered a trademark filing from General Motors for a new Buick logo. Filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on March 16, the new simplified version of the brand’s emblem “has not yet been assigned to an examiner” as of this writing. However, it seems that Buick is now starting to apply its new logo to some vehicles, at least outside the United States.

A new post by buick_saudi_arabia on Instagram shows the steering wheel of a vehicle, wearing the new Buick logo. This logo matches the design seen in the trademark filing with the three shields now in a horizontal line, rather than a diagonal orientation. Also, the shields are no longer surrounded by a circle. In this application, on the steering wheel of a car, the shields wear a chrome finish.

Another post by the same Instagram account shows the front end of what appears to be a Buick Enclave Avenir wearing the new brand logo. We can’t confirm the authenticity of this image as it may not be an actual photo but a quick photoshop work. However, it shows the new Buick logo in colored form with one red, one white, and one blue shield positioned in a horizontal line in the upper section of the vehicle’s radiator grille. Another rendering puts the new emblem on the front fascia of the Buick Electra concept.

For now, it’s probably a safe bet to say the new Buick logo won’t be visible on vehicles delivered in the United States in the next several months. GM needs to actually receive the trademark for the new look and that process generally takes several months. We might see it on the upcoming new Buick electric concept, teased for a debut this summer. However, Buick is most likely free to use its new logo on markets outside the US even before the trademark is granted and this likely explains the early appearance of the three-shield logo on a vehicle.

Gallery: New Buick Logo Trademark Filing