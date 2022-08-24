Listen to this article

Amid the sea of cars that graced the Monterey Car Week and at Pebble Beach, Bentley and The Macallan announced the continuation of their partnership born in July 2021. And of course, it comes with another product called The Macallan Horizon.

The previous collaborative effort between the two companies gave birth to a custom Viridian Bentley Bentayga Hybrid that visited the Macallan Estate in Scotland. This time, a whisky bottle made from recycled materials has been introduced, which "encapsulates a joint ambition of building a sustainable future from the rich heritage of both brands."

Gallery: The Macallan Horizon, Made With Bentley

5 Photos

The Macallan Horizon is a limited edition single malt whisky that comes in a handmade glass bottle that's touted to be unlike any bottle of whisky in history. It comes with a twisted design, which, according to the release, represents "the mastery of space and time achieved by The Macallan and Bentley Motors in creating the prototype."

The bottle is then encapsulated inside a structure that's made from repurposed or ethically sourced materials. These include copper from disused small spirit stills, located within The Macallan’s former distillery; aluminum recovered from the production of the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga in Crewe; and recycled wood from both brands.

The encapsulation also utilized the world's lowest CO2 leather that's sourced in Scotland. It's also used in the recently unveiled Bentley Mulliner Batur at Pebble Beach. And of course, the bottle will carry The Macallan single malt whisky, which will have its own story of recycling and sustainability.

While most whisky bottles stand vertically, The Macallan Horizon begs to differ by sitting on a purpose-built cradle horizontally (hence the name), representing the horizontal position of a car.

The companies haven't revealed the price for The Macallan Horizon yet. The limited edition bottle will be launched in the summer of 2023.