Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal.

But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.

Apart from the engine swap, the Dodge Viper also received other upgrades such as a set of Penske coilovers, larger Wilwood brakes, and American Racing wheels with sticky drag radials. Now on the seventh episode of the project, the ambitious Throtl guys fired up the Hellcat-powered Viper for the first time at the Barona Dragstrip in California. The time-stamped video embedded above showed the start-up, which should be a ticket to the Mopar heaven.

The team faced some issues, though, which they hope to resolve soon. According to Engine Swap Depot, the Hellcat-powered Viper will be participating in the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match at Roadkill Nights 2022, happening today, August 13, 2022.

All participants of the aforementioned event are given the same Hellcrate Redeye engines and their corresponding ECUs. The competitors are compelled to use Direct Connection parts to build their own drag-race machines under a tight schedule.

The entries will compete in a public grudge match, which will take place at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Whether or not this Viper build will rise as the victor in these straight-line races, that's yet to be concluded. It looks promising, though, so we won't be surprised if they do.