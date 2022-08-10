Listen to this article

Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.

Lexus will limit the new GX 460 Black Line SE production to just 3,000 units, building it off of the model’s Premium grade. The Black Line will now come standard with the Panoramic View Monitor bird’s eye camera system. Lexus will also expand the Black Line’s exterior color palette to include the new Eminent White Pearl, which joins Obsidian and the Black Line-exclusive Nori Green Pearl color.

Visually, Lexus adds a dark finish to the GX’s skid plate, grille, fog lights, roof spoiler, and shark fin. At the back, the SUV’s clear taillights receive black inserts while unique 18-inch glossy black wheels sit at the corners. Inside, the SUV gets a black headliner, gray stitching, and Black Matte Ash Wood trim on the steering wheel. Lexus also offers its new Boulder Gray NuLuxe-trimmed seat accents.

The limited-edition Black Line will continue to use the brand’s naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8, which continues to produce 301 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 329 pound-feet (446 Newton-meters) of torque across the GX lineup. All-wheel drive is standard across the range, and the engine pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. The big SUV hits 60 miles per hour in a Lexus-claimed 7.8 seconds.

Other changes to the GX lineup are minor. The automaker is replacing its Starfire Pearl exterior color with Eminent White Pearl while completely removing Claret Mica for 2023 models. The GX 460 in the Luxury trim now comes standard with a Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio system.

According to Lexus’ consumer site, the 2023 GX starts at $57,575 for the entry-level model. The Black Line Special Edition starts at $62,310. Pricing for both includes the destination charge.